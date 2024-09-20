Man sentenced for killing woman, leaving body in desert

Albertt Monterio previously pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, admitting he killed Destiny Jackson in 2021, stole her car and left her body in the desert near Sloan.

A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Thursday, in front of a courtroom packed with the family members of the woman he admitted to killing.

Albertt Monterio, 24, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder and robbery, admitting to shooting 24-year-old Destiny Nicole Jackson and leaving her body in the desert near Sloan in September 2021. Her body was found by hikers on Sept. 11, on a dirt road running parallel to Interstate 15.

Dozens of Jackson’s family members watched Monterio’s sentencing hearing on Thursday, when the judge heard statement’s from Jackson’s parents, sister and two brothers. Those watching the hearing wore shirts reading “Justice 4 Destiny Jackson” and “Forever in our Hearts.”

Jackson’s father, Gerry Jackson, held his face in his hands and sobbed as he addressed the court.

“The defendant killed my baby,” Gerry Jackson said. “My life was destroyed. I see her in my dreams, I see her all the time.”

Monterio told police that on Sept. 10, 2021, he wanted to get to California from Las Vegas when he arranged to meet with Jackson through an escort website, a detective recalled during testimony in a preliminary hearing in February 2022. Monterio claimed he planned to rob an escort of her vehicle in order to “return back to California with his animals and his belongings,” according to court transcripts.

‘Extremely dangerous’

Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Mercer described Monterio’s actions as “horrendous” during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

“One of two things is true: either the defendant was telling the truth when he told the detectives that the reason that he shot and killed Destiny is that he needed a car so he could get back to California with his dogs,” Mercer said. “…Or he was lying, and this murder was some sort of a thrill kill, which makes him also extremely dangerous to the community.”

Monterio’s public defender, Ryan Bashor, said that his client was under the influence of multiple substances, and was “not thinking logically.”

“What I’m about to say, none of it excuses him from his conduct,” Bashor said. “If he had an excuse he would be excused, he would not be guilty of anything. He is clearly guilty of these crimes.”

Monterio had no criminal record, had graduated high school and attended one year of film school, Bashor said.

Bashor argued for Monterio to receive 20 to 50 years in prison. He said that Monterio is a different person now that he is sober, and that he will have to reflect on his actions for decades.

When asked if he would like to make a statement to the judge, Monterio apologized to Jackson’s family and said he was not in his “right state of mind.”

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole in 26 years. He will receive three years credit for time he has already served in custody.

From LA, moved to Vegas

Destiny Jackson was from the Los Angeles area, where she was a straight-A student who was heavily involved in church, her family said. She briefly attended California State University, Northridge before she moved to Las Vegas.

Her brother, Gary Jackson, said that once she moved to Las Vegas, she got “involved in activities she would never do on her own,” which he said led her to meet Monterio.

“He didn’t only steal her car,” Gary Jackson said about Monterio. “He stole her joy, her future and her life, and destroyed our family. A person who could do this heinous act to a human being does not deserve to walk the streets on this earth freely ever again.”

Multiple family members lamented that they couldn’t have an open casket funeral to properly say goodbye to Destiny Jackson, due to her injuries.

Destiny Jackson’s mother, Kalaumi Jackson, expressed anger that Monterio did not just rob Destiny Jackson and let her go. Monterio stood silently, staring straight ahead while Kalaumi Jackson spoke.

“I will give everything just to hug and kiss my daughter, and tell her that I love her for one last time,” Kalaumi Jackson said.

