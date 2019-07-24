Man sentenced in 2015 death of homeless man west of Las Vegas

Anthony Eiermann, 35, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of a homeless man, was sentenced Wednesday to a maximum of 42 months in prison.

Anthony Eiermann (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anthony Eiermann, 35, was arrested in February on a murder charge four years after 23-year-old Delroy Tetenda Ashton’s body was found in a turnout on Sandy Valley Road about 1.6 miles south of state Route 160. The area is about 50 miles west of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office found that Ashton had fatal levels of methamphetamine in his body but also had several fractured ribs and blunt force injuries to his head.

Eiermann entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but believed the district attorney’s office had a strong enough case to convict him.

Court documents showed that, as part of his plea deal, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for beating Ashton without the intent to kill him.

The minimum sentence Eiermann can serve is 16 months. He was also fined about $6,400 in restitution to Ashton’s family and nearly $500 for the Victims of Crime Fund.

