Man sentenced in DUI crash that killed former Metro sergeant’s son
A 20-year-old man was ordered to serve five to 20 years behind bars Monday for a DUI crash that killed the son of a retired Las Vegas police sergeant.
Victim Garrett Meriwether would have turned 19 the day Alexander Brewer was sent to prison, Meriwether’s parents told a judge during a sentencing hearing.
Police said Brewer’s Lincoln MKX, traveling at roughly three times the 25 mph speed limit, slammed into the driver’s side of Meriwether’s Ford Fusion on Preakness Pass near Churchill Downs Drive in the west valley on May 22.
Brewer pleaded guilty in July to DUI involving death and felony reckless driving.
The 18-year-old victim’s father, Steve Meriwether, served 25 years at the Metropolitan Police Department.
Garrett Meriwether, a 2018 graduate of Palo Verde High School who also had earned a real estate license, dreamed of running hotels since seventh grade, his father said, and remained focused on his goal while studying at UNLV’s hospitality college, where he would have entered his second year this year.
