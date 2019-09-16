Man sentenced in DUI crash that killed former Metro sergeant’s son

A 20-year-old man was ordered to serve five to 20 years behind bars Monday for a DUI crash that killed the son of a retired Las Vegas police sergeant.

Alexander Brewer stands during his sentence in which he pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of a retired Metro sergeant on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired Metro sergeant Steven Meriwether, talks to Kelly Brewer, as she cries after the sentence of Alexander Brewer, who pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of Steven on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexander Brewer stands during his sentence in which he pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of a retired Metro sergeant on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexander Brewer stands during his sentence in which he pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of a retired Metro sergeant on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends of Garrett Meriwether including from left, Riley Bulgatz, Kylee Whitehead, and Kaden Mortenson, become emotional during the sentence of Alexander Brewer, who pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of a retired Metro sergeant on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired Metro sergeant Steven Meriwether, hugs Kelly Brewer, the mother of Alexander Brewer, after the sentence in which Brewer pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether, the son of Steven on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends of Garrett Meriwether embrace after the sentence in which Alexander Brewer pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Meriwether, the son of a retired Metro sergeant. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired Metro sergeant Steven Meriwether takes the stand during the sentence of Alexander Brewer, who pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed Garrett Meriwether on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Regional Justice Center.(Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old man was ordered to serve five to 20 years behind bars Monday for a DUI crash that killed the son of a retired Las Vegas police sergeant.

Victim Garrett Meriwether would have turned 19 the day Alexander Brewer was sent to prison, Meriwether’s parents told a judge during a sentencing hearing.

Police said Brewer’s Lincoln MKX, traveling at roughly three times the 25 mph speed limit, slammed into the driver’s side of Meriwether’s Ford Fusion on Preakness Pass near Churchill Downs Drive in the west valley on May 22.

Brewer pleaded guilty in July to DUI involving death and felony reckless driving.

The 18-year-old victim’s father, Steve Meriwether, served 25 years at the Metropolitan Police Department.

Garrett Meriwether, a 2018 graduate of Palo Verde High School who also had earned a real estate license, dreamed of running hotels since seventh grade, his father said, and remained focused on his goal while studying at UNLV’s hospitality college, where he would have entered his second year this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.