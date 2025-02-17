Man sentenced in fentanyl overdose deaths of mother and son

Two people were found dead in 2021 after texting a Las Vegas man a photo of pink drugs that looked like the ones police discovered at the scene, according to Metro.

Charles Jackson appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Jackson was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder in the fentanyl overdose deaths of a mother and son in August, according to police records.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A judge ordered a 14- to 48-month sentence for a man police blamed for the fentanyl overdose deaths of a mother and son.

Charles Jackson, 43, pleaded guilty to a count of voluntary manslaughter in December. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss other counts and to not argue for more than a three to eight year sentence, according to the plea agreement.

He previously faced counts of second degree murder and owning or possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

Court records show that at Jackson’s Feb. 6 sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Rachel O’Halloran argued for District Judge Tierra Jones to give Jackson a two- to eight-year prison sentence. Defense attorney Thomas Ericsson asked for his client to be placed on probation.

In August 2021, 24-year-old Andrew White and 44-year-old Misty Turner were found dead by a relative at an apartment in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an arrest report.

Detectives found fentanyl in the apartment, police said, and the Clark County coroner’s office determined that White died from fentanyl toxicity and Turner from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

According to Metro, White and Jackson had texted the day before the overdoses and Jackson sent White a photo of pink drugs that looked like those police discovered at the scene.

