Man sentenced in Henderson attempted robbery that left 1 dead

Patrick Dewon Quinn (Henderson Police Department)

A man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a deadly attempted robbery in Henderson last year.

Patrick Quinn, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon after police said he and 18-year-old Deontaye Fletcher stole a firearm from a man in an attempt to rob him and at least one of the men shot the victim, according to court records.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 24, 2019, after multiple reports of gunfire and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, Henderson police said at the time.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Matthew Mergerson, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died three days later, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The coroner ruled the man’s cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner to be homicide.

Quinn and Fletcher were arrested 10 months later, but it was unclear how police identified them as the shooters.

Court records show Quinn was identified as early as Aug. 15, 2019, when his case was opened in Henderson Justice Court.

Fletcher was found guilty in May of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and given to a two- to six-year state prison sentence. And he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon in May and sentenced to one to six years in prison to serve after the first sentence, according to District Court records.

Quinn was sentenced Friday to seven to 20 years in state prison and must pay restitution to the victim’s family of $2,296.34.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.