Man sentenced to prison after stalking Nevada governor

Stanley Weaver, 29, was charged with counts of aggravated stalking, stalking through the use of the internet or electronic communications, and malicious destruction of property.

Stanley Weaver, who pleaded guilty to stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family, is led into a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family was sentenced Tuesday to two to 15 years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing, Lombardo’s daughter, Morgan Lombardo, said she knew the man, Stanley Weaver III, “in his heart, did not mean to harm anyone.”

“I hope at the other end of this, Mr. Weaver can heal, can find peace within himself, and be able to move on constructively in society,” Morgan Lombardo, also a prosecutor for the Clark County district attorney’s office, said.

In a separate case, Weaver also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery on an officer after a June 2024 incident where he threw a container of urine on a Metropolitan Police Department officer. He was sentenced to a year in prison for that offense.

Prosecutors said Weaver’s actions were driven by a mistaken belief that the governor had killed his upstairs neighbor, whom Weaver had also harassed and targeted with anti-gay slurs.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer called the case “scary,” and said that several victims were afraid to appear in court on Tuesday because of threats they had received.

“I know that no actual violence occurred upon these individuals, but the fact that these are people who were in fear in their own homes is something,” Schwartzer said.

Authorities previously said Weaver threw a rock through a window, reached out to as many as a hundred contacts of Lombardo’s stepdaughter via social media and posted social media videos that documented his actions.

Schwartzer called the sentence imposed by District Judge Eric Johnson “appropriate,” considering the fear caused by Weaver’s actions.

Weaver, in custody and surrounded by officers, spoke briefly during the hearing, apologizing.

“I’m sorry to anyone who was hurt by my actions,” he said. “That’s it.”

Afterward, Rob Schmidt, Weaver’s public defender, said that his client’s actions stemmed from undiagnosed schizophrenia. Schmidt added that Weaver did not receive an evaluation or diagnosis until he was referred to competency court.

Schmidt also said that when he read a victim impact statement to Weaver, the defendant became emotional and was “brought to tears.” The defense attorney agreed that the maximum term of Weaver’s sentence satisfied requests made during negotiations for greater supervision and oversight.

“I received a statement from one neighbor victim, and it is clear that he was terrorized to an extreme and unfairly,” Johnson said. “The fact that there is a significant back-end time makes me generally good with this negotiation.”

