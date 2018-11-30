Courts

Man sentenced to prison for 2016 deadly crash in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2018 - 8:05 pm
 

Just before her two sons were killed in a 2016 crash, Sharithea Everett was on the phone with them.

The oldest, Robert Roberts, 23, had called to ask for Everett’s shoe size, the mother told District Judge Jerry Wiese on Thursday. It was the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12, about a week before her 42nd birthday.

Roberts was parked outside his apartment, waiting on his younger brother, Jermaine Asher, 22. As he began to drive, Asher took the phone. He only really got to say hello.

Just as they pulled into the road, Willie Worthams was barrelling toward them at 117 mph, court documents show. One of them shouted an expletive.

“That was the last word that I heard,” Everett said at Worthams’ sentencing hearing Thursday. “I don’t know which one of my sons said it. But that was the last word.”

At the scene that night, Everett arrived before police. One of the boys’ neighbors had called her. When she walked up to the wreckage, her son’s car was so mangled she didn’t recognize it.

The speed limit on North Rainbow Boulevard near West Smoke Ranch Road, where Worthams plowed into Everett’s sons, was 35 mph. Worthams was driving more than three times that just before the crash.

It happened about 8:10 p.m. Worthams told police he was coming from his brother’s house, where he had taken four shots of cognac. Last month, he pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving and one count of drunken driving resulting in death.

Prosecutor Aaron Nance on Thursday asked Wiese for 10 to 25 years in prison.

“You can commit a DUI death in a relatively — and sadly — routine way that happens,” Nance said. “You’re doing 45, the speed limit. You don’t see a stoplight. You go through it, T-bone another car — it happens, OK?

“But this is extraordinary, judge. This is offensive. This is heinous.

Worthams, who sometimes nodded in agreement as Nance spoke, kept his comments brief “out of respect for the family.” He took responsibility for the crash.

“I should not have been going that fast,” he said. “Point blank. Period.”

Defense attorney Kenneth Long argued that Roberts had marijuana in his system and failed to turn his headlights on, making it harder for Worthams to see Roberts’ vehicle.

He reminded Wiese that Worthams had no criminal history. At the time of the crash, he was working full time as a bank manager. His fiancee was pregnant, and his son was born while he was behind bars. He’s never held him.

“This was a youthful mistake of a man behind the wheel of an extremely powerful sports car,” Long said.

He asked for three years in prison.

Along with Roberts’ and Asher’s mother, four of the young men’s relatives addressed the judge Thursday.

One was Shirley Taylor, their grandmother.

“I give it to God,” she said. “But you have caused so much devastation.”

“The worst part,” she added through tears, “is the quiet.”

None of Worthams’ family spoke, but several of his relatives were present, including his mother.

When Judge Wiese handed down a sentence of six to 19 years in prison, she clambered to get out of the courtroom, repeating, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

The judge said it was difficult to balance justice and mercy.

“I hope that you’ve learned a lesson,” he said to Worthams, “and this is never going to happen again.”

“No doubt about it, sir,” Worthams replied.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Police thwart brazen kidnapping attempt
Metro officers suspicious of woman claiming to be with Child Protective Services prevent possible kidnapping of three-week-old infant.
Shot Spotter technology used by Metro extended for another year
Gunfire location technology being used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gets extended for another year of evaluation.
Nye County pursuit ends in rollover crash caught by dashcam
A truck flipped twice before landing on its wheels as a driver tried to flee Nye County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Nevada Highway Patrol stops wrong-way driver on Thanksgiving
The Nevada Highway Patrol has released dashboard and body camera video showing troopers deploying spike strips to stop a suspected impaired wrong-way driver early Thanksgiving Day. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
DUI sentencing
The parents of 8-year-old Levi Echenique speak after a woman who drove under the influence of marijuana and killed the boy was sent to prison.
3 Pahrump residents arrested on false imprisonment charges
James Thatcher, 28 of Pahrump, Chelsea Demille, 30 of Pahrump, and Sandra Wombles, 19 of Pahrump were all arrested after it was discovered that they were holding an adult female and male prisoners in their bedroom. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 kids struck by gunfire in North Las Vegas shooting
On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, people opened fire into a residence in the 3600 block of Hamlin Place in North Las Vegas. Two kids were hit by gunfire and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to North Las Vegas police. Anyone with information is asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
16-year-old shot in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old was hospitalized but was expected to survive after a shooting in North Las Vegas, near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty gives an update. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3-year-old boy shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty talks about an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy “fighting for his life” on Nov. 10, 2018.
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like