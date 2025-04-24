84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man sentenced to prison for killing 5-year-old child while driving drunk

Friends and family members hold photographs of Kamari Jordan Wolfe, a DUI crash victim, during ...
Friends and family members hold photographs of Kamari Jordan Wolfe, a DUI crash victim, during the sentencing of Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An Spanish interpreter takes notes as Guillermo Senobua, right, who pleaded guilty to driving u ...
An Spanish interpreter takes notes as Guillermo Senobua, right, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death o ...
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, is led into a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death o ...
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, is led into a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death o ...
Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, weeps as he asks forgiveness from victims family and the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, accused of misconduct and pos ...
Attorneys debate defense bid to get judge off embattled Las Vegas sergeant’s case
FILE - Former NFL football player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe poses at a special screenin ...
Ex-NFL star accused of sexual assault won’t be investigated, Las Vegas police say
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthou ...
Lori Vallow Daybell convicted in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband
Daniel Rhees (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man sentenced in child sexual exploitation case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

A judge ordered a five- to 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing a 5-year-old boy while driving drunk.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 47, was driving a work van on Oct. 6, 2023, when he hit Kamari Jordan Wolfe, who was being dropped off at school.

According to District Judge Jessica Peterson, Senobua’s blood alcohol level was .098 at 7 a.m., a fact she said was “very concerning” and indicated an underlying alcohol problem.

“It was like losing my breath and never catching it again,” Jasmyn Wolfe, the child’s mother, said.

She asked that Senobua get the longest possible sentence, which Peterson said would be eight to 20 years.

Although that didn’t happen, Wolfe said after court that she was grateful for the judge’s sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES