Man sentenced to prison for killing 5-year-old child while driving drunk
Guillermo Chochi Senobua was driving a work van on Oct. 6, 2023, when he hit Kamari Jordan Wolfe, who was being dropped off at school.
A judge ordered a five- to 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing a 5-year-old boy while driving drunk.
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 47, was driving a work van on Oct. 6, 2023, when he hit Kamari Jordan Wolfe, who was being dropped off at school.
According to District Judge Jessica Peterson, Senobua’s blood alcohol level was .098 at 7 a.m., a fact she said was “very concerning” and indicated an underlying alcohol problem.
“It was like losing my breath and never catching it again,” Jasmyn Wolfe, the child’s mother, said.
She asked that Senobua get the longest possible sentence, which Peterson said would be eight to 20 years.
Although that didn’t happen, Wolfe said after court that she was grateful for the judge’s sentence.
