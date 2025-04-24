Man sentenced to prison for killing 5-year-old child while driving drunk

Guillermo Chochi Senobua was driving a work van on Oct. 6, 2023, when he hit Kamari Jordan Wolfe, who was being dropped off at school.

Lori Vallow Daybell convicted in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband

Ex-NFL star accused of sexual assault won’t be investigated, Las Vegas police say

Attorneys debate defense bid to get judge off embattled Las Vegas sergeant’s case

Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, weeps as he asks forgiveness from victims family and the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, is led into a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, is led into a courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Spanish interpreter takes notes as Guillermo Senobua, right, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friends and family members hold photographs of Kamari Jordan Wolfe, a DUI crash victim, during the sentencing of Guillermo Senobua, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death of a 5-year-old, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered a five- to 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing a 5-year-old boy while driving drunk.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 47, was driving a work van on Oct. 6, 2023, when he hit Kamari Jordan Wolfe, who was being dropped off at school.

According to District Judge Jessica Peterson, Senobua’s blood alcohol level was .098 at 7 a.m., a fact she said was “very concerning” and indicated an underlying alcohol problem.

“It was like losing my breath and never catching it again,” Jasmyn Wolfe, the child’s mother, said.

She asked that Senobua get the longest possible sentence, which Peterson said would be eight to 20 years.

Although that didn’t happen, Wolfe said after court that she was grateful for the judge’s sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.