Courts

Man sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 2 pedestrians

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 2:16 pm
 
Fernando Reyes, who killed two pedestrians in a DUI crash, reacts to his family after being sen ...
Fernando Reyes, who killed two pedestrians in a DUI crash, reacts to his family after being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A 22-year-old man was ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for a DUI crash that killed two pedestrians in North Las Vegas a year ago.

Fernando Reyes, convicted by a jury in November, was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in state prison by District Court Judge Carli Kierny.

Jurors found Reyes guilty on 12 counts, including DUI and reckless driving resulting in death, in connection with a crash that left Tracy Sundberg, 51, and Randall Ray, 68, dead on New Year’s Day in 2023.

The couple had been walking on a sidewalk at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive when Reyes careened into them after trying to escape a previous crash, running a red light and hitting another vehicle, according to North Las Vegas police.

Reyes was tackled by a witness who held him down until police arrived, according to his arrest report.

Deputy District Attorney Yu Meng had asked Kierny to hand down the maximum sentence, which would’ve seen Reyes serve up to 80 years in prison.

Meng said Reyes had five times the legal amount of marijuana in his system allowed to drive, as well as Xanax.

Sundberg’s two daughters and sister, as well two daughters of Ray had also asked for the maximum sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

