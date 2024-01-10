Man sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 2 pedestrians

A man will serve up to 40 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed two pedestrians in North Las Vegas a year ago.

Fernando Reyes reacts to his family after being sentenced

Fernando Reyes expresses an apology to the families of the victims in court during his sentencing

Kim Anderson, friend of Tracy Sundberg, Robyn Jones, sister of Sundberg and Victoria Sundberg, daughter of Sundberg, react during sentencing

Fernando Reyes appears in court for his sentencing

Jennifer Eveland, daughter of Randy Ray, reacts after giving her victim impact statement during sentencing

Fernando Reyes looks back at his family as he arrives in court for his sentencing

Fernando Reyes appears in court with his attorney Craig Mueller for his sentencing

Gabrielle Sundberg, daughter of Tracy Sundberg, Robyn Jones, sister of Sundberg and Victoria Sundberg, daughter of Sundberg, react during sentencing

Fernando Reyes looks back at his family as he arrives in court for his sentencing

Robyn Jones, sister of Tracy Sundberg, returns to her seat after giving her victim impact statement during sentencing

Fernando Reyes appears in court for his sentencing

Fernando Reyes reacts to his family after being sentenced

A 22-year-old man was ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for a DUI crash that killed two pedestrians in North Las Vegas a year ago.

Fernando Reyes, convicted by a jury in November, was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in state prison by District Court Judge Carli Kierny.

Jurors found Reyes guilty on 12 counts, including DUI and reckless driving resulting in death, in connection with a crash that left Tracy Sundberg, 51, and Randall Ray, 68, dead on New Year’s Day in 2023.

The couple had been walking on a sidewalk at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive when Reyes careened into them after trying to escape a previous crash, running a red light and hitting another vehicle, according to North Las Vegas police.

Reyes was tackled by a witness who held him down until police arrived, according to his arrest report.

Deputy District Attorney Yu Meng had asked Kierny to hand down the maximum sentence, which would’ve seen Reyes serve up to 80 years in prison.

Meng said Reyes had five times the legal amount of marijuana in his system allowed to drive, as well as Xanax.

Sundberg’s two daughters and sister, as well two daughters of Ray had also asked for the maximum sentence.

