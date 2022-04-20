Man sentenced to prison in Summerlin girl’s overdose death

A man was sentenced on Wednesday to between 7 and 20 years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl.

Marcas Crowley appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2022. Crowley, who was facing a murder charge in a 13-year-old girl's overdose death, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Marcas Crowley, 32, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter and sexually motivated coercion for the death of Daniella Young, an eighth grader at Sig Rogich Middle School in Summerlin. Prosecutors accused him of taking and obtaining explicit photos of the girl in exchange for the drugs that led to her fatal overdose in October.

“This sentence is the highest sentence that any defendant has been adjudicated of since our office began prosecuting these cases,” prosecutor Eckley Keach said Wednesday. “The district attorney’s office hopes that this sentence brings justice and some closure to the parents of Daniella.”

Crowley initially faced a second-degree murder charge in connection with the girl’s death. He is one of a handful of people in Clark County who have been charged with murder in connection with an overdose death in the past two years.

None of the cases in Clark County has resulted in a murder conviction.

Crowley sold cocaine, ecstasy and Percocet through Snapchat, police said. On Sept. 5, he messaged Daniella “who need percs,” and she replied: “not (right now) but I’ll (hit you up) when I get money,” according to his arrest report.

Over the next month, indecent photos and videos of Daniella were sent to Crowley over Snapchat in exchange for the drugs, police said. Daniella’s parents found her dead in her room on Oct. 13, next to pills police said were laced with fentanyl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

