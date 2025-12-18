61°F
Man shot 5 times by Henderson police will be released from jail, says judge

Avyonte Webb, who was shot by Henderson police officers, appears in court during a status check at Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Officers shot Webb five times after he almost struck one with his car while trying to flee, according to his arrest report. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Avyonte Webb, who was shot by Henderson police officers, appears in court during a status check at Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Officers shot Webb five times after he almost struck one with his car while trying to flee, according to his arrest report. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Avyonte Webb, who was shot by Henderson police officers, is led into a court room during a status check at Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Officers shot Webb five times after he almost struck one with his car while trying to flee, according to his arrest report. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting near the 1000 block of Center Street. The department said it was the third officer-involved shooting of 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 18, 2025 - 10:11 am
December 18, 2025 - 10:11 am
 

A judge on Thursday said a man shot by Henderson police would be released from custody.

Avyonte Webb, 26, was shot five times by officers while trying to flee from them on Sunday, according to an arrest report.

He appeared in court in Henderson jail custody, sitting in a wheelchair with his arm bandaged.

Deputy District Attorney Dallin Albright said prosecutors have dropped a case in which Webb faced charges of violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, driving with a revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

In another case, Webb faces charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Court records show Webb has not yet been formally charged with those offenses and Albright indicated that prosecutors want a 90-day delay in that case.

Henderson Justice of the Peace Stephen George granted the 90-day request. The judge told Webb he would be released Thursday and would have to return to court March 19.

Officers responded to the Hampton Court Apartments near East Warm Springs Street and Center Street on Sunday after a woman called police to report a man trying to drag a woman into his vehicle.

Police told Webb to approach their patrol car, but instead, he got into his own car and drove toward officers, who opened fire on him, according to the report.

Although he was injured, he fled, hitting other cars, before he was arrested and taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com.

