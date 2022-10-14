Man sues Alvin Kamara after alleged attack at Las Vegas casino

A man allegedly attacked by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in a Las Vegas casino filed a lawsuit against the football player in Louisiana on Friday.

Kamara and the other men accused of participating in the attack — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young — face battery charges in Las Vegas Justice Court. The lawsuit alleges that criminal proceedings, which have been delayed multiple times, have “seemingly been put on pause to allow Kamara to play an entire season for the Saints without being suspended.”

Darnell Greene, who is from Houston, is seeking at least $10 million from Kamara, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Orleans Civil District Court.

According to the lawsuit, written by attorneys Anthony Buzbee, Thomas Holler and John Munoz, Greene was attacked “without justifiable provocation” during a brawl at The Cromwell on Feb. 5.

Greene suffered “severe injuries” to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees and face, including “a disfiguring facial fracture,” blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions and structural tears in his shoulder, according to the lawsuit. He will need to undergo multiple surgeries, his attorneys wrote.

The suit also accuses NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of failing to “fully investigate” the matter, and alleges that Goodell is “ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension.”

“It is highly suspected that Goodell has seen the violent security footage of the assault — just as Plaintiff has — but is choosing not to take corrective action,” the lawsuit states. “Darnell Greene refuses to allow the Commissioner, the authorities, or Kamara himself to sweep this matter under the rug.”

Kamara’s criminal defense attorneys and a spokesperson for the NFL did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The alleged attack happened about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara told police he thought Greene had done something to someone in his group, and he punched the man as he ran away.

Greene had tried to enter an elevator that Kamara and his group were in, but Kamara “forcefully blocked” Greene from getting onto the elevator, according to Friday’s lawsuit. Kamara then shoved Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face, the lawsuit alleges.

When Greene attempted to run away, Kamara “chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit further alleges.

According to a police report, surveillance footage showed Kamara punching Greene eight times, Lammons punching him once and stomping on him three times, Harris stomping on him 16 times, and Young stomping on him four times.

Kamara was arrested the day after the alleged attack, just after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium. Harris and Young were arrested Feb. 14, while Lammons turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center a few days later.

All four men have been released from custody after posting bail.

During Kamara’s last court hearing on Sept. 29, which lawyers attended on his behalf, the case was delayed for more than a month so defense attorneys could attempt to reach a resolution.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 9.

“Kamara must be held legally responsible for his outrageous and violent behavior,” the lawsuit states.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.