Man suing David Copperfield takes witness stand in Las Vegas

A British man who said he suffered a traumatic brain injury after he fell during a David Copperfield performance was called to a Las Vegas witness stand Monday.

Plaintiff Gavin Cox, right, testifies during his civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Judge Mark R. Denton, third from left, responds to a motion during magician David Copperfield's civil trial at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Adam Deutsch, right, attorney for Gavin Cox, makes an objection during Cox' civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Witness Amy Lawrence gives video testimony during magician David Copperfield's civil trial at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Tourist Gavin Cox sued the magician, MGM Grand and others after he fell while volunteering for a trick at the resort in November 2013.

District Judge Mark Denton told jurors that the alleged brain injury could affect Cox’s testimony, which lasted about 10 minutes Monday and was scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

His lawyer, Benedict Morelli, asked Cox why he traveled to Las Vegas to see Copperfield perform.

“I was a huge fan. I’ve loved magic since I was a little boy,” Cox said, explaining that the trip was for his 53rd birthday.

Cox, 58, slipped in an area of the resort that was under construction as stagehands with flashlights guided him offstage and into dark walkways.

Copperfield is expected back in court this week to testify about his “Lucky #13” illusion, in which 13 audience members appear to disappear from a floating platform at Copperfield’s command.

Copperfield stopped performing the illusion about two years after Cox’s injury.

