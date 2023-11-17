59°F
Courts

Man suspected in fatal DUI cited for speeding hours before, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Fahid Amin (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man suspected of causing a DUI crash that killed an 81-year-old woman in the west Las Vegas Valley on Sunday had been pulled over by the Nevada Highway Patrol earlier that same day for speeding, police said.

Fahid Amin, 35, was driving an Acura TLX west on Charleston Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Merialdo Lane, near Summerlin, at about 1:55 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

At the same time, Susan Rynas was the passenger in a Toyota Corolla driving east on Charleston. The two vehicles collided when the Toyota made a left turn in front of Amin.

Rynas died at the scene. Amin and the driver of the Toyota, Michael Rynas, 80, were hospitalized.

Police who arrived at the scene noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Amin along with his bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the arrest report.

Amin, the report said, spoke incoherently and “would laugh at inappropriate times during questioning.”

Based on evidence at the scene, police estimated that Amin had been driving more than 70 mph before the crash, the report said.

A Nevada Highway Patrol speeding citation issued to Amin from 8:06 a.m the same day was found by police in the passenger compartment of Amin’s vehicle. The citation had been issued for speeding 94 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Court records show Amin was charged with DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. Amin posted $50,000 bail and is no longer in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

