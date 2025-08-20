Man who admitted to cold-case Henderson murder sentenced after victim’s daughters testify

One of the daughters told the court about the painful void she felt in her life and said she cries every time she thinks of her mother.

Courtney Foster steps away from the podium after delivering her impact statement in court regarding the 2003 murder of her mother, Theresa Romano, in Las Vegas Aug. 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Patricia Hinger wipes away tears while delivering her impact statement in court regarding the 2003 murder of her mother, Theresa Romano, in Las Vegas Aug. 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Ricky Trader appears in court during sentencing for the 2003 murder of Theresa Romano in Las Vegas Aug. 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Courtney Foster reads from a notebook while delivering her impact statement in court about the 2003 murder of her mother, Theresa Romano, in Las Vegas Aug. 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Patricia Hinger’s mother was stabbed to death 22 years ago, leaving her with a painful void, she said in court.

“As I child, I never got to experience what it was like to have a mom or have that special mother-daughter bond,” Hinger told a judge. “I spent countless nights crying myself to sleep, wondering if I could have done anything to save her that night if I was there. Any time I think of my mom, I cry, because I would do anything to see her one last time and hear her voice.”

The man who killed Romano, 48-year-old Ricky Lee Trader, was linked to the crime scene by his DNA and sentenced to a 10- to 25-year prison term Wednesday by District Judge Michelle Leavitt after he admitted to the cold-case Henderson murder.

Ricky Lee Trader, pleaded guilty in July to a count of second-degree murder for Theresa Romano’s 2003 death. His plea deal specified the sentence he received.

Authorities had accused Trader of fatally stabbing Romano, 28. Trader was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 10 years in a separate 2003 murder case and was arrested last year in Reno after being released from prison.

Hinger said her mother’s death has caused her to feel “a sense of fear” in her life.

“He didn’t just rob me of knowing my mother,” she said. “He robbed my daughter from ever knowing her grandmother and what a wonderful person she would have been.”

Courtney Foster, another daughter of Romano, said she had “decided to show forgiveness to the defendant” even though “his actions forced me into a life I didn’t deserve and a life I hated.”

Trader expressed remorse.

“I’m grateful that the day has come that your prayers have been answered,” said Trader, addressing the victim’s family. “I know this has been a long road for you guys and your family. I can’t imagine the grief, pain and suffering that you all have gone through.”

“I cannot express to you how deeply sorry I am,” he added.

Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Jin Kim-Steadman said in a sentencing memorandum that her client “understands what it is to grow up without much family support” and wanted to give the victim’s family closure.

She said in court that Henderson police conducted a “dilatory investigation.”

Henderson police did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the hearing.

Police connected Trader to the crime long before his arrest.

Romano was found with stab wounds on her neck, according to a police report, and her bra and skirt had been pulled up. Under her torso, investigators found scissors, which they believed to be the murder weapon.

A woman arrested on unrelated charges in 2003 told police Trader had appeared at her house a couple days before Wittwer’s death. Trader “was mumbling about ‘there was blood all over the place and she wouldn’t shut up,’” according to police.

Trader’s fingerprints were matched to items in Romano’s residence in 2004.

He was also interviewed in prison by detectives in 2010 and told them he and Romano had a relationship that “developed because of illegal drug activity” and that they “had engaged in casual sex.” He denied the informant’s claims, but said he remembered police taking his DNA around the time of the death.

Police reviewed the case in 2021 and requested new DNA testing. Henderson police sent swabs to the Metropolitan Police Department’s forensic lab and in May 2024, authorities matched swabs from the victim’s fingernails and underwear to Trader. Last July, Trader spoke with detectives again and denied having sex with Romano or killing her, according to police.

