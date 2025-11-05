Man who killed 2 in Las Vegas apartment shooting gets decades in prison

Clarence Wilson previously faced the death penalty but escaped that possibility with a jury’s verdict at trial.

Clarence Wilson appears in court for his sentencing in a 2017 double homicide case in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Ashlie Brown becomes emotional while speaking in court about the murder of her mother, 42-year-old Tina Jackson, during the sentencing hearing for Clarence Wilson in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. Mark Cooley, 50, also was shot and killed. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Lance Francis becomes emotional while speaking in court about the murder of his mother, 42-year-old Tina Jackson, during the sentencing hearing for Clarence Wilson on Nov. 4, 2025. Mark Cooley, 50, also was shot and killed. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Michelle Camper becomes emotional while speaking in court during the sentencing hearing for Clarence Wilson in a 2017 double homicide case in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. Wilson fired into a townhome, killing 50-year-old Mark Cooley and 42-year-old Tina Jackson. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Ethel Willis is emotional after speaking in court about the murder of her daughter, 42-year-old Tina Jackson, during the sentencing hearing for Clarence Wilson in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. Mark Cooley, 50, also was shot and killed. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth presides over the sentencing hearing of Clarence Wilson for a 2017 double homicide case in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Clarence Wilson appears in court for his sentencing in a 2017 double homicide case in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A judge ordered a sentence of 44 years to life in prison Tuesday for a man who fired rounds into a townhome, killing two people and injuring others.

Jurors in September found Clarence Wilson, 54, guilty of second-degree murder for the killings of Tina Jackson, 42, and Mark Cooley, 50. They also found him guilty of attempted murder, battery and other gun crimes.

Wilson previously faced the death penalty but escaped that possibility with the jury’s verdict.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said that months before the killings, Wilson had left prison after serving a sentence in a voluntary manslaughter case.

“He is a risk that society cannot take,” Pesci told District Judge Jacqueline Bluth.

The judge agreed, saying she could not allow another situation where Wilson could take a life.

In the current case, Wilson shot nine times into a small apartment, the prosecutor said, knowing how many people were inside. Wilson and his girlfriend had traveled to the apartment to pick up his girlfriend’s daughter, Pesci previously said.

They were initially invited in, but a fight broke out and Wilson fired the shots, the prosecutor said during the trial.

Josh Tomsheck, a defense attorney for Wilson, said Wilson did not intend to hurt or kill others. The situation was “unorchestrated chaos,” he argued.

Another lawyer for Wilson, Richard Tanasi, described Wilson as a “good man” with an “extremely troubled past.” He suffered an abusive childhood and was himself shot when he was 15 and again when he was 20, according to the attorney.

Yvette Cooley, the male victim’s wife, said she wanted Wilson to receive the death penalty.

“He destroyed a family,” she said. “I hope this man never gets out.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.