Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash convicted of DUI again

Sean Larimer, found guilty of misdemeanor DUI in Justice Court on Dec. 28, was the driver in a Henderson crash that killed three teen passengers in 2003.

Sean Larimer and his mother Susan are seen during a DUI hearing in juvenile court in February 2004. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sean Larimer is comforted by his mother Susan Larimer as he is taken into custody Monday, Jan 5, 2004, in family court in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

A man convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile 2003 DUI crash in Henderson that killed his three teen friends was convicted in a DUI crash again last month in Las Vegas.

Sean Larimer, who was found guilty of misdemeanor DUI in Justice Court on Dec. 28, was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, required to attend DUI traffic school and a victim’s impact panel, serve 46 hours of community service and two days in jail with two days of credit served, according to court records.

The judge also made him submit to an alcohol use evaluation, have a breath ignition interlock device in his vehicle — to prevent him from driving if he consumes alcohol — for 185 days, pay $685 in court fees. If he is arrested again for DUI or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license during the case, he could get 180 days in jail, court records show.

Larimer is due back in court on Thursday for a status check on his progress, according to court records.

His prior legal woes, which started with his arrest after a November 2003 fatal crash and extended into 2004, sparked much debate in the Las Vegas Valley about how the justice system handled major crimes committed by juveniles versus adults, based on stories published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time.

On Nov. 10, 2003, Larimer, then 15, and his friends Travis Dunning, Josh Perry, Kyle Poff and Cody Fredericks, all 15 as well, and like Larimer from Henderson, were given 30 containers of beer bought at a 7-Eleven store by Pierre Boujon, who was 20.

Larimer later drove his vehicle 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on Silver Springs Parkway and into a wall in a Henderson neighborhood, killing Dunning, Perry and Poff and injuring Fredericks.

Larimer’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.19 percent, more than double the level considered legally drunk in Nevada.

Initially, Clark County prosecutors, led by then-District Attorney David Roger, sought to charge Larimer as an adult, meaning he faced from eight to 20 years in state prison.

Amid the discussions within the valley about trying him as an adult, two women, Monica Guinn, the daughter-in-law of then-Gov. Kenny Guinn, and Delise Sartini, a member of the Sartini gaming family, argued against sending him to a prison with adults, where he might not have a chance at reforming himself.

“They will just be taking another life and throwing it away,” Sartini said at the time.

In juvenile court in February 2004, Larimer pleaded guilty to four counts each of felony drunken driving and reckless driving and later accepted to plea agreement where he would be sentenced to two years in juvenile jail without early release, be on probation until he was 21 and to not be allowed to apply for a driver’s license or learner’s permit until he reached 21.

He also was required to work 600 hours of community service by speaking to local teenagers about what he had to endure for his crimes.

Further, he had to provide an undisclosed amount of financial compensation the victims’ families and if he failed to meet what was required in the plea deal prosecutors could seek again to try him as an adult.

Police determined that prior to the crash, the boys had attended a party at a teen friend’s house in Henderson with from 20 to 50 juveniles and were not wearing safety belts while in the vehicle.

