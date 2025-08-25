Man who killed estranged wife in front of children makes guilty plea

Prosecutors plan to seek life without parole sentence. The victim had won custody of her daughters the day of the shooting, according to police.

Roidan Durruthy Mendoza, second left, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring three others during a shooting at an apartment complex in August, appears in court as his Spanish interpreter, left, his attorneys Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Quintin Dollente, second right, and Charles Cano, chief deputy public defender, right, watch as prosecutors address the court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was accused of killing his estranged wife entered a guilty plea Monday, avoiding a trial set to start this week.

Roidan Durruthy Mendoza, 40, pleaded guilty to a count of murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the August 2023 killing of Marillorky Tamayo Cruz.

Deputy District Attorney Corey Hallquist said after court that prosecutors plan to seek a life without parole sentence. He said Durruthy Mendoza fatally shot his wife because they were going through a divorce. Durruthy Mendoza committed the shooting in front of two children, then tried to kill additional witnesses, according to the prosecutor.

The defendant nearly derailed the plea when he contradicted himself and denied committing the shooting shortly after confirming to District Judge Michelle Leavitt that he had done so.

“I didn’t shoot my wife,” he said through an interpreter. “That was an accident.”

The judge replied: “You understand I’m not going to accept your plea if you say that. That’s completely contrary to what you just said to me.”

Durruthy Mendoza talked to his attorney, then decided to continue and again told Leavitt that he fatally shot his wife.

If he changes his mind, Durruthy Mendoza may still have a way to sabotage his plea deal.

Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Charles Cano said Durruthy Mendoza would also make an Alford guilty plea to non-sexual coercion, resolving a separate case in which he had previously been indicted on counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14.

A defendant who makes an Alford plea only admits that prosecutors have the evidence to obtain a conviction.

The attorney confirmed to Leavitt that the plea was contingent on Durruthy Mendoza entering a plea in the other case.

“If, for whatever reason, that falls apart, then everything falls apart,” Cano told the court.

Durruthy Mendoza had previously been indicted on additional counts, including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

His trial was scheduled to start Monday.

Tamayo Cruz had won custody of her daughters the day of the shooting, according to an arrest report.

Police alleged Durruthy Mendoza entered her parents’ apartment, kicked down a door to a room where she was hiding and shot her three times.

He then shot through a door where his wife’s family members were hiding and injured her mother and brother-in-law.

Cano said prosecutors and the defense would retain the right to argue about what Durruthy Mendoza’s sentence should be. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

