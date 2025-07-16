Man who killed Las Vegas neighbor over parking dispute gets prison

Robert Salone was upset when he came home and found his neighbor’s car blocking his driveway, police have said.

Robert Salone was upset when he arrived home in October 2022 and discovered neighbor Christopher Allen’s car was blocking his driveway, police have said.

Salone yelled at Allen to move his car. Allen, who held a tire iron, yelled back that he would in a few minutes.

“So you got a lug wrench? I’ll be right back,” Salone said, according to an arrest warrant. He then grabbed two handguns, shot Allen and killed him, police have said.

A judge sentenced Salone to spend 21 years to life in prison Tuesday.

“I don’t even understand how … these interactions were even provocations,” said District Judge Carli Kierny. “They were slight irritations in the day and his response, twice, was to pull out a gun, harm someone and kill someone to take them from their family.”

The judge added: “I just don’t know how Mr. Salone is safe for the world off of supervision.”

Salone, now 43, pleaded guilty in April to murder and attempted murder. His plea was an Alford plea, meaning he only admitted prosecutors had the evidence to convict him.

The attempted murder charge stemmed from a 2021 incident, in which prosecutors said Salone shot at a man who double-parked his car at an apartment complex in Henderson. The victim in the prior case said he was struck in the leg.

Authorities connected the two shootings after running cartridges from the scene of the fatal shooting and Salone’s house through a ballistics database, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner.

“In my career, I’ve never seen something like this,” Hamner said. “I’ve never heard of someone who became so enraged about a person, let alone two people, double parking that he would resort to gun violence.”

Allen retreated and called 911 from his home after the altercation started. He was begging for help when Salone entered his house and shot him, said the prosecutor.

Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Robert Arroyo said the situation involved “two people against one (and) one of them had a tire wrench.”

Neighbors previously told police that Allen and another neighbor were working on the car.

Arroyo disputed that Salone went into the victim’s home. He said his client has family support and is not a risk for “future dangerousness.”

Kathryn Carter, Allen’s mother, said her son “had a heart that wanted to help, not harm.” He was funny and loved his family, she said.

“What he did was evil,” Carter added of Salone. “And I hope he carries the weight of what he has done every single day for the rest of his life.”

Salone said in a statement to the court that he was remorseful and did not plan the killing.

“I think about it every day,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.