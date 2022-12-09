Man who led police on pursuit on Strip facing competency evaluation

Wilson Reyes, 25, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and evading police in a Nov. 30 incident.

Wilson Reyes (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who led police on a dangerous vehicle pursuit on the Strip last month has a competency hearing set for next year.

At around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Reyes was driving a red Scion closely behind a taxicab near Linq Lane and Winnick Avenue. When an officer tried to stop the Scion it continued driving and went onto curbs to evade police, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Reyes drove to Las Vegas Boulevard and followed closely behind another vehicle. He made his way back to the Linq property and recklessly drove through the parking garage, damaging the security arms at the entrance and exits. Reyes ended up back on Las Vegas Boulevard and police tried to stop him as he drove through Bally’s valet area, according to the report.

“Reyes drove over a curb to escape the valet, almost striking a tourist walking on the sidewalk with a stroller,” the report read.

Police stopped Reyes’ car using a PIT maneuver at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and surrounded him. For about 30 minutes, officers tried talking Reyes into getting out of his car while Reyes revved his engine causing his tires to pop and the rims to keep spinning, according to police.

The vehicle caught fire and police extracted Reyes from the car. A police car also was damaged by the fire. Reyes was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

On Thursday, a request was made to have Reyes evaluated for competency. He is due in court on Jan. 5, court records show.

Reyes remains in custody on $10,000 bail.

