44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Courts

Man who led police on pursuit on Strip facing competency evaluation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Wilson Reyes (Metropolitan Police Department)
Wilson Reyes (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who led police on a dangerous vehicle pursuit on the Strip last month has a competency hearing set for next year.

Wilson Reyes 25, has been charged with assault with use of a deadly weapon and evading police.

At around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Reyes was driving a red Scion closely behind a taxicab near Linq Lane and Winnick Avenue. When an officer tried to stop the Scion it continued driving and went onto curbs to evade police, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Reyes drove to Las Vegas Boulevard and followed closely behind another vehicle. He made his way back to the Linq property and recklessly drove through the parking garage, damaging the security arms at the entrance and exits. Reyes ended up back on Las Vegas Boulevard and police tried to stop him as he drove through Bally’s valet area, according to the report.

“Reyes drove over a curb to escape the valet, almost striking a tourist walking on the sidewalk with a stroller,” the report read.

Police stopped Reyes’ car using a PIT maneuver at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and surrounded him. For about 30 minutes, officers tried talking Reyes into getting out of his car while Reyes revved his engine causing his tires to pop and the rims to keep spinning, according to police.

The vehicle caught fire and police extracted Reyes from the car. A police car also was damaged by the fire. Reyes was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

On Thursday, a request was made to have Reyes evaluated for competency. He is due in court on Jan. 5, court records show.

Reyes remains in custody on $10,000 bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
3
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
5
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Naomi Bistline arrives at the federal courthouse in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 202 ...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group.