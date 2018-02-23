Man who pointed stolen gun at Las Vegas officer sentenced

A 36-year-old man who brought a stolen handgun to a self-help meeting and then pointed the gun at a police officer last year was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Marcus Richard Thomas, 36, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to a count of possessing a stolen firearm.

He brought a stolen 9 mm Glock handgun to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting March 31 and pointed it a Metropolitan Police Department officer, according to a plea agreement cited by the Department of Justice.

The officer, James Ledogar, twice shot Thomas behind a store at a shopping center near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said in April.

“Thomas admitted that he knew the firearm was stolen,” according to a Department of Justice release.

Court records show that Thomas is a thrice-convicted felon in Clark County. He was convicted of shooting out of a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon in 2005, attempted battery in 2009 and attempted assault with a deadly weapon in 2012.

Police said the handgun found at that scene was stolen in Henderson two days earlier.

