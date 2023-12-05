69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI crash resulting in substantial bodily harm, appears ...
Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI crash resulting in substantial bodily harm, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI crash resulting in substantial bodily harm, appears ...
Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI crash resulting in substantial bodily harm, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for driving under the influence, crashing into a motorcyclist and then shooting arrows at passing motorists on a Henderson highway last year.

Ronnie Macias was arrested April 8, 2022, after ramming into a motorcyclist on U.S. Highway 95 and Sunset Road. After the crash, Macias got out of his vehicle holding a bow and arrows, ran away from the scene and began firing arrows at vehicles, according to his arrest report.

Macias pleaded guilty in October to DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. District Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced him on Tuesday to between five years and 12 years, six months in prison.

“I’d just like to apologize to the victims,” Macias said when the judge asked if he wanted to make a statement before he was sentenced.

Macias told police he crashed into the motorcycle because he thought the motorcyclist was the man who had killed his stepfather, and that “he believed people on scene who stopped had weapons,” according to his arrest report.

He also told investigators he had consumed methamphetamine and marijuana before the crash, the report said.

Court records show Macias went through a mental health evaluation and was found competent to face charges in April. Before pleading guilty to the DUI charge, he also faced charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, attempted murder, assault and child abuse.

The judge also ordered Macias to pay a $2,000 fine on Tuesday. He received 607 days’ credit for time served in custody after his arrest.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Police badge found during search after crash that killed 2 troopers
Police badge found during search after crash that killed 2 troopers
4
Source: Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Source: Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
5
CARTOONS: Why cows like the UN’s climate plan
CARTOONS: Why cows like the UN’s climate plan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man found with children in hot car pleads guilty to child abuse
Man found with children in hot car pleads guilty to child abuse
Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to damaging power facility
Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to damaging power facility
Former nursing assistant sentenced to prison for abusing patient
Former nursing assistant sentenced to prison for abusing patient
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths
Family of 13-year-old killed near Mannion Middle School files lawsuit
Family of 13-year-old killed near Mannion Middle School files lawsuit
Couple accused of giving robbery victim fatal fentanyl dose
Couple accused of giving robbery victim fatal fentanyl dose