Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison

Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, was arrested last year after police said he rammed into a motorcyclist on a Henderson highway.

Ronnie Macias, who pleaded guilty to a DUI crash resulting in substantial bodily harm, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for driving under the influence, crashing into a motorcyclist and then shooting arrows at passing motorists on a Henderson highway last year.

Ronnie Macias was arrested April 8, 2022, after ramming into a motorcyclist on U.S. Highway 95 and Sunset Road. After the crash, Macias got out of his vehicle holding a bow and arrows, ran away from the scene and began firing arrows at vehicles, according to his arrest report.

Macias pleaded guilty in October to DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. District Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced him on Tuesday to between five years and 12 years, six months in prison.

“I’d just like to apologize to the victims,” Macias said when the judge asked if he wanted to make a statement before he was sentenced.

Macias told police he crashed into the motorcycle because he thought the motorcyclist was the man who had killed his stepfather, and that “he believed people on scene who stopped had weapons,” according to his arrest report.

He also told investigators he had consumed methamphetamine and marijuana before the crash, the report said.

Court records show Macias went through a mental health evaluation and was found competent to face charges in April. Before pleading guilty to the DUI charge, he also faced charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, attempted murder, assault and child abuse.

The judge also ordered Macias to pay a $2,000 fine on Tuesday. He received 607 days’ credit for time served in custody after his arrest.

