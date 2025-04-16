Man who struck and killed Las Vegas bicyclist admits to DUI

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at sentencing, records show.

James McCoy rides his E-bike, which, his mother, Barbara Leach said was his primary means of transportation, with his daughter. (Melanie Angeles)

A man has admitted to driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist in February.

Jesus Robles, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of driving under the influence resulting in death. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at sentencing, records show.

Police said Robles was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe north on Jones Boulevard when he hit a man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as James McCoy Jr., 62.

McCoy was on his way to pick up his 6- and 8-year-old daughters from school.

Robles’ sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

