Man who struck and killed Las Vegas bicyclist admits to DUI
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at sentencing, records show.
A man has admitted to driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist in February.
Jesus Robles, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of driving under the influence resulting in death. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at sentencing, records show.
Police said Robles was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe north on Jones Boulevard when he hit a man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as James McCoy Jr., 62.
McCoy was on his way to pick up his 6- and 8-year-old daughters from school.
Robles’ sentencing is scheduled for May 27.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.