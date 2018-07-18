Man with hepatitis C spit in Las Vegas officer’s mouth, prosecutors say

A 36-year-old man accused of spitting into a Las Vegas police officer’s mouth and eyes and telling her “I hope you enjoy the hepatitis C” is facing charges that carry a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison, according to an indictment handed down Wednesday.

Kenneth Watts Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors said Kenneth Watts Jr. became unruly when he was arrested on a warrant this month, after he was seen trespassing and throwing rocks near a tattoo parlor near U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

As the officer — identified in the indictment as “S.M.” — took Watts into custody, he spit on her, the indictment said. The saliva carried into the officer’s hair, eye and mouth, the indictment said.

As Watts was placed into the backseat of the police vehicle with a spit mask over his head, he shouted, “I hope you enjoy the (expletive) hepatitis C.”

Court documents indicate that Watts tested positive for the disease. Watts, who remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $15,000 bail, faces one count of unlawful act related to human excrement or bodily fluid and one count of battery by a prisoner.

According to state law, someone found guilty of the former charge who knew the fluid could contain a communicable disease could be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

The officer was told she had a 5 percent chance of contracting the disease and would need to be tested regularly for up to six months, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shanon Clowers.

Watts has a history of arrests on felony and misdemeanor charges in Las Vegas dating to 2004, according to court records. The counts include attempt burglary, child abuse, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and possession of a hypodermic device.

