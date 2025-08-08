Man with multiple DUIs pleads guilty in crash that killed pedestrian

A driver with multiple DUI convictions accused of killing a Las Vegas man and fleeing the scene has entered a guilty plea that specifies a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

Alfredo Jauregui, 23, pleaded guilty July 24 to a count of DUI resulting in death. The Oct. 5 crash that killed George Brown occurred when Jauregui was driving on Marion Drive toward Flippin Street in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said the victim was in the roadway near the intersection when he was struck.

“The underlying facts and circumstances of this particular case warranted a three- to 10-year sentence,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis said Friday.

Court records show that Jauregui has had other DUI cases.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to a DUI charge.

Court records indicate he had previous DUI convictions in Henderson Municipal Court and Las Vegas Municipal Court.

His sentencing in the fatality case is scheduled for Sept. 4.

