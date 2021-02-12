Man wrongfully convicted of murder as a teen awarded nearly $1M

The Las Vegas man was wrongfully convicted in 1985 at the age of 14 of first-degree murder. The conviction could have kept him in prison until his death.

The state has awarded nearly $1 million to a Las Vegas man who spent 13 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder as a teenager.

Reginald Hayes, who now goes by Reginald Mason, was convicted in 1985 at the age of 14 of one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. The conviction could have kept him in prison until his death.

Less than a year after his trial, the presiding judge in the case resigned in light of an “emergency investigation” by the Nevada Supreme Court that would later reveal “willful misconduct beginning a year before Mason’s trial,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

Mason was pardoned in 1999 by the state Board of Pardons.

In addition to the $975,000 payment, Mason will receive a “certificate of innocence” from the state.

“I am elated that after many years, Mr. Mason has been declared an innocent man after he was arrested and convicted as a teenager. Time was stolen from him at a young age and no one can replace that,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Thursday. “The pursuit of justice is paramount to the mission of my office and I could not be prouder of the attorneys in my office who worked on this case to obtain justice for Mr. Mason.”

On Aug. 10, 1985, Hayes accepted a ride home from a group of older teenagers that changed his life. The others in the car were Philip Minor, 18, and Eddie Hampton and Donald Lee, both 16.

Instead of taking Hayes home, according to a 1999 Las Vegas Review-Journal story, Lee took a detour and kidnapped John Brown, a 21-year-old Nellis Air Force Base airman, at gunpoint. Authorities have said Lee and Minor beat Brown in an alley and robbed him of $9 before fatally shooting him.

Hayes was not accused of involvement in Brown’s death, but prosecutors argued he was guilty under Nevada’s felony murder rule because the kidnapping led to the slaying.

At trial, the four defendants also were accused of shooting out the car window that evening and trying to kill four other people.

