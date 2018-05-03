Masked man in Las Vegas pawn shop robbery gets prison

A man who helped rob a Las Vegas pawn shop while wearing a “Friday the 13th”-style hockey mask was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in federal prison.

The EZ Pawn store at 3010 S. Valley View Blvd. is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A man who helped rob a Las Vegas pawn shop while wearing a “Friday the 13th”-style hockey mask was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in federal prison.

At a four-day trial in September, Jessie Mendoza, 38, of Henderson was found guilty of conspiracy and interference with commerce by robbery for helping rob an EZ Pawn store at 3010 S. Valley View Blvd. on Sept. 12, 2016.

Mendoza entered the pawn store and smashed the jewelry case with a sledgehammer. He later stood as lookout at the store’s entrance while his accomplices stole about $123,000 in jewelry and watches from display cases, according to court records.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

3010 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV