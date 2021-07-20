Masks again required in Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

Mask are again required inside the Regional Justice Center, according to an administrative order filed Monday that immediately took effect.

A man enters the Regional Justice Center in October 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mandate also applies to the Family Court building and applies to all members of the public, including attorneys, vendors and court employees. Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty and District Judge Linda Bell signed the order.

The order cited the Southern Nevada Health District’s Friday recommendation that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in crowded indoor spaces in response to a rise in local COVID-19 cases and an increased positivity rate.

The health district on Monday reported 1,907 new cases in Clark County for Friday through Sunday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 270,421. It also reported three deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,566.

Clark County is also reverting to its previous employee mask requirements, again requiring employees to wear masks when in common areas in county facilities, the order states.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth at all times, according to the order. Face coverings with vents, bandanas and masks made of mesh do not meet the requirement. Face shields can be worn in addition to a mask, but not alone.

Children younger than two years old are not required to wear masks, and anyone unable to wear a mask “should make arrangements to appear by alternative means,” the order states.

