Member of ‘Border Brothers’ sentenced for drug distribution

A Las Vegas man was sentenced this week to nine years in prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.

Juan Carlos Macias-Chavez, 46, a member of a drug trafficking organization known as the “Border Brothers,” also was sentenced to five years of supervised release after he gets out of prison, Nevada U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden said Wednesday.

Macias-Chavez pleaded guilty in March 2011 before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro to several charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is a citizen of Mexico, and was unlawfully living in Las Vegas at the time of his July 2009 arrest.

Federal agents seized about 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, about 3 ounces of cocaine and more than 6 pounds of marijuana during the investigation, which made use of court-approved wiretaps .

In December, co-defendant Jose Rosales also received nine years.

