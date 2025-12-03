Men get life sentences in Las Vegas parking lot shooting that killed 2

Police previously said “a verbal altercation occurred.” The defendants, who pleaded guilty to murder, apologized in court.

Julio Bautista-Martinez reads a letter to the court and victims family during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Bautista-Martinez appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Ramirez, left, appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Bautista-Martinez appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Ramirez, middle, appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Bautista-Martinez appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Ramirez appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julio Bautista-Martinez appears during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defendants in the slaying of two men in a Las Vegas parking lot will serve sentences of life in prison with parole possible after 22 years, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Julio Bautista-Martinez, 24, and Henry Ramirez, 27, each pleaded guilty to a count of murder with use of a deadly weapon in November.

Prosecutors and the defense had agreed to sentences of 22 years to life in prison for both defendants. District Judge Jacqueline Bluth, who followed the deal, called the slayings “just so tragic and just so quick and senseless.”

Cousins Carlos Gael Garcia, 21, and Luis Santiago Esquivel, 24, were fatally shot April 13 in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue as they left a banquet hall party.

The Metropolitan Police Department said “a verbal altercation occurred” prior to the shooting.

Both defendants apologized in court.

“I’m not a monster or a horrible man,” said Bautista-Martinez, who added that he made a “bad decision.”

Ramirez said, “I wish I could go back and reset time and just not even be there that night.”

Family members of the victims told the court about the pain caused by their loss.

Janeth Sanchez, Esquivel’s mother, said her son had a paving job, worked hard and was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend.

“Can you believe they shot my son 11 times?” she asked, sobbing. “My son passed away looking at his cousin being on the floor, being shot in the face.”

She called 22 years, the minimum time the defendants will spend behind bars, “an insult.”

Garcia had just purchased his first home and wanted to be an electrician, said his stepmother, Angela Rodriguez-Garcia.

“Our family has been shattered,” she told the judge.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark said Bautista-Martinez has expressed remorse and taken responsibility. He’s a musician and a friendly person who hopes to work and attend college, she said.

“Nothing we say or do can bring these young men back to their families, but hopefully (with) this resolution and after today, they can have closure and they can start that healing process,” said Clark.

Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Jin Kim-Steadman wrote in a sentencing memorandum that “none of this was planned.”

Ramirez was on probation, had a job and a girlfriend and was paying child support, said Kim-Steadman.

He wanted to support Bautista-Martinez, who was performing at a party, even though he has childhood trauma and does not do well in crowds, she said.

“At the party, there was a lot of noise, posturing and substances,” she wrote. “Henry drank, smoked some marijuana and abused substances to compensate for the headache and his tension regarding noise and crowds …(the) situation escalated unnecessarily.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.