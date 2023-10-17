Metro officer sentenced after stealing over $164K in casino robberies

Caleb Rogers was found guilty in July of robbing the Red Rock Resort, Aliante Hotel and the Rio of more than $164,000.

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Caleb Rogers (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Tuesday for stealing more than $164,000 in a series of casino heists.

In July, a jury found 35-year-old Caleb Rogers guilty of three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Prosecutors argued during trial that Rogers gambling addiction led to the three robberies at the Red Rock Resort, Aliante Hotel and the Rio.

Rogers firearm charge came with a mandatory sentence of seven years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Cowhig told the judge that Rogers should be sentenced to more than 18 years in prison, arguing that Rogers betrayed the public’s trust by committing the robberies with his Metro-issued gun.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon instead sentenced Rogers to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Rogers to pay more than $85,000 in restitution.

“You’ve put a lot of people at risk,” Gordon said, later adding that he also took into account “the good things” Rogers did with his life before the robberies.

As of Tuesday, a Metro spokesperson said, Rogers was still employed by the department, but had been placed on “unpaid leave with suspended police powers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

