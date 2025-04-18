Metro sergeant indicted again on new count of possessing child sexual abuse material

Sgt. Kevin Menon, who has multiple pending criminal cases, remains in custody after bail was previously set at $500,000.

Siblings get prison in 2020 Las Vegas slaying of man over $1,000 debt

Judge orders US to keep Venezuelan man in Nevada temporarily

Las Vegas man gets prison for selling guns without a federal license

Las Vegas teen pleads guilty to killing his dad after fight over electronics

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, center, accused of misconduct and possession of child porn, and his attorney Austin Barnum, prepare to leave a courtroom after a hearing in Menon's case on whether Judge Ronald Israel should be disqualified, at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant has been indicted again on a count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Sgt. Kevin Menon, 43, faces criminal charges in three separate cases. Prosecutors have accused him of illegally detaining people on the Strip, possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and installing cameras in bathroom vents that captured videos showing the genitalia and buttocks of his wife and sister-in-law, videos the alleged victims have said were consensual.

Deputy District Attorney Morgan Lombardo said Friday that Menon has been charged in a superseding indictment with a count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer asked for Menon’s previous bail of $500,000 to remain, along with an additional $10,000.

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese granted the request. Menon, who was taken into custody after a Monday bail hearing, remains in jail, according to records.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.