Courts

Metro sergeant released from custody after posting bond

Kevin Menon (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2024 - 2:05 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant posted bond and has been released from custody after being arrested Friday. He is facing charges including battery and oppression under the color of office.

Kevin Menon was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including several counts of oppression under the color of office, one with force, subornation of perjury and battery on a protected person.

Allegations against Menon were brought to the attention of Metro’s internal affairs bureau, police said. The investigation into the allegations was ongoing.

Menon was placed on leave in May under suspension of police powers, but with pay, pending the investigation, according to Metro.

Menon has been employed with Metro since 2014, police said, and was assigned to the Tourist Safety Division in Metro’s Convention Center Area Command.

Menon is scheduled to appear in court for a status check on Oct. 7.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

