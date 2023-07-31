99°F
Courts

Metro’s citizen board dismisses Robert Telles’ complaint against department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 12:52 pm
 
Robert Telles, the former public administrator accused of killing Review-Journal investigative ...
Robert Telles, the former public administrator accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears at a hearing in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County Citizen Review Board has dismissed a complaint made by former county public administrator Robert Telles against the Metropolitan Police Department.

Telles, 46, remains in custody after being charged in connection with the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September.

German’s reporting on Telles contributed to Telles’ primary election loss last year. German was found fatally stabbed outside his home on Sept. 3.

Telles alleged that unnamed officers violated police policies regarding interaction with the public and conformity to rules and regulations at the Clark County Detention Center. A five member panel referred Telles’ complaint to police internal affairs in May before making its final decision.

A panel met on Thursday and ruled to dismiss the complaint, review board records show.

“Screening panel concurs with the findings of Internal Affairs’ investigation,” the decision read. “Upon our own independent review of the evidence, we find that no further investigation is warranted.”

The board is made up of 25 citizen volunteers who review complaints made against Metropolitan Police Department officers. Complaints have to be submitted within a year of the relevant incident.

Its meetings are closed to the public and only findings made by the board are public record.

Since his arrest, Telles — who is representing himself in the ongoing criminal case — has said he was framed, that evidence tying him to the killing was planted at his home and recently claimed he was under police surveillance in a bribery investigation prior to his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

