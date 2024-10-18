Michele Fiore’s attorney argues to keep judge salary after guilty verdict

The judicial discipline commission suspended Fiore with pay shortly after she was indicted in July. She has been paid more than $20,900 since she was indicted.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney, Michael Sanft, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michele Fiore’s attorney argued Friday for the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline to allow her to continue collecting a salary while she is suspended from the bench in Pahrump Justice Court, despite her recent conviction in a federal wire fraud case.

“We are in the process of evaluating the case, but do expect that there will be issues that both support post trial motions and an appeal,” said attorney Paola Armeni, who was appointed to represent Fiore after her criminal trial.

The commission meeting lasted less than 10 minutes on Friday. After Armeni made a statement on behalf of Fiore, commission member Karl Armstrong said the group would meet privately to discuss the matter outside of the public hearing.

“We will issue our findings at a later date, pursuant to statute,” Armstrong said.

Earlier this month, a federal jury found Fiore guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck.

Prosecutors accused Fiore of using her charity and political action committee to raise money that she then spent on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and payments towards her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was appointed to bench in Pahrump Justice Court by the Nye County Commission in December 2022.

The judicial discipline commission suspended Fiore with pay shortly after she was indicted in July. She has been paid more than $20,900 since she was indicted, according to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly.

