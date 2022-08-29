Mistrial declared in case of doctor accused of illegally dealing drugs

Federal prosecutors asked for the mistrial in the Las Vegas case because an emergency medical condition had caused a key government witness to be unavailable.

(Getty Images)

A mistrial was declared Monday in the government’s case against Dr. Chad Hall, 36, of Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors asked for the mistrial because an emergency medical condition had caused a key government witness to be unavailable.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware directed both sides in the case to confer and come up with a trial date when the witness would be able to testify.

The mistrial comes on day five of Hall’s trial.

Hall stands accused of illegally dealing drugs through a Henderson clinic in 2019. The now-closed clinic, Detoxification Solutions, purported to treat addicts with a drug called buprenorphine.

Buprenorphine is an opioid that is sometimes used to help opioid abusers in much the same way methadone is used to treat heroin addicts.

Hall is accused of taking part in a scheme to sell buprenorphine out of the clinic to users who had no medically documented reason to take the drug.

He is the only remaining defendant in the case. Four others, including another doctor and an unlicensed nurse, have pleaded guilty.

Hall has held an active license with the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine since 2012. The board’s website lists no disciplinary action against him.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.