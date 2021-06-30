Mom of boy found dead along highway outside Las Vegas due in court

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, is charged in the murder of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.

The mother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found off a Southern Nevada highway was scheduled to make her first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, is charged in the murder of her son, Liam Husted.

Rodriguez was arrested in Denver on June 8, a day after police announced Liam’s identity and declared her a wanted suspect.

She waived extradition and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center this week.

Liam and his mother stayed at a Las Vegas hotel the day before hikers found the boy’s body in Mountain Springs on May 28, police have said.

Investigators initially referred to Liam as John “Little Zion” Doe as they worked to identify him, fielding hundreds of tips from across the country.

Authorities later confirmed that the boy was Liam, whose dad had reported him missing in San Jose, California.

Nicholas Husted told police that he arrived home May 24 to find his son, Rodriguez and their belongings missing.

Rodriguez had left Husted a voicemail saying: “I’m sorry. I had to do this.”

“I’m going to try to get a house for Liam and I” and that “we can talk about this in the future,” she told Husted in the message, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Rodriguez’s arrest warrant did not detail how Liam died, but the document noted that he was found with “multiple injuries.” The Clark County coroner’s office has not released his cause and manner of death.

Liam was honored in a memorial service Friday just outside his hometown of San Jose.

