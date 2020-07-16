90°F
Courts

Mom suspected in crash that killed son misses court appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 8:17 am
 

A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son missed her first court appearance Thursday due to a medical issue.

The nature of the issue that prevented Lauren Prescia from appearing in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum was not specified.

Baucum appointed defense attorney Daniel Hill to represent Prescia.

A criminal complaint filed in court charges Prescia with child abuse, driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving in the crash that killed her toddler, Royce Jones, near the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards Sunday.

Authorities said Prescia was driving her 2020 Hyundai Sonata north on Rampart at 121 mph while street racing with the father of the child, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, when Prescia lost control of her vehicle.

Hubbard-Jones was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of reckless driving causing death. He was expected to make his first courtroom appearance later Thursday.

Police said Hubbard-Jones was driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL450 and was next to the Hyundai while both cars were speeding.

“The extreme speeds and driving behaviors were indicative of a speed contest between the two parents of the deceased juvenile,” a Wednesday press release from police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

