More charges added against Eldorado teen accused of attacking teacher

Las Vegas police said that the teenager beat and sexually assaulted the woman after he had gone to a classroom to discuss his grades.

Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County prosecutors on Monday added nine additional felony charges against minor accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher last week, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

“It is clear that he committed all these crimes,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Monday.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, is facing a total of 15 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of sex-crime-related battery, and counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, records show.

Bail was set at $500,000 Friday, a day after the alleged attack of the Eldorado High School teacher and the teenager’s arrest.

“At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. “After the attack, the suspect fled the classroom, and the victim was later found by another employee.”

The teenager was arrested about 1 mile away from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, initially on only six charges. Wolfson said his office reviewed the case and decided to ultimately charge Martinez Garcia with 15 charges. Of the four attempted murder counts, one is for attempted murder with a charging cord and one is for attempted murder with scissors, Wolfson said.

He is due in court Tuesday.

It was not clear if he had posted bond Monday, but if he does, he has been ordered to be placed on high-level monitoring house arrest, and prohibited from having contact with the victim, who was treated at University Medical Center.

The teenager’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

