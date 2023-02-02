59°F
Courts

More time allowed to present death penalty case in officer’s slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 2:42 pm
 
Tyson Hampton, charged in the fatal shooting of officer Truong Thai, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tyson Hampton, charged in the fatal shooting of officer Truong Thai, appears in court with defense attorney Robert Langford at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tyson Hampton, charged in the fatal shooting of officer Truong Thai, appears in court with defense attorney Robert Langford at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A judge on Thursday allowed prosecutors more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty for a man charged with fatally shooting a Las Vegas police officer.

District Judge Tierra Jones moved the hearing for 24-year-old Tyson Hampton to Feb. 16 when charges would be read formally and he would likely enter a plea.

Jones put off Hampton’s arraignment after Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said his office plans to present the case to a death penalty review committee on Feb. 9.

Hampton is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in the killing of Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran cop who died on Oct. 13 when a bullet fired from an AK-47 pistol went through his bulletproof vest after he responded to a domestic dispute.

The defendant appeared in court in jail attire at Thursday’s brief hearing. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, based on jail records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

Robert Telles’ murder trial postponed
By / RJ

A murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing RJ investigative reporter Jeff German, has been postponed until November.

