Mother charged with drowning children makes court appearance

Jovan Trevino, charged with killing her two young children, appears in Henderson Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

A Henderson judge set a preliminary hearing for a woman charged with drowning her two young children.

Jovan Trevino, 33, told police that she drowned her children in separate bathtubs of their Henderson home, according to her arrest warrant.

At a brief hearing Wednesday, Henderson Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman scheduled Trevino’s preliminary hearing for Sept. 13, when the judge will decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to present the case to a jury.

Trevino voluntarily checked herself into Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, before her arrest.

The children’s father, Christopher Fox, called Henderson police last month to investigate a medical emergency.

Police then found the bodies of 1-year-old Gihanna Fox and her 4-year-old brother, Christopher Fox III, along with a suicide note written by Trevino, according to the arrest warrant.

Trevino took over-the-counter drugs and drank alcohol before going to her older child’s room, where she told the child to get in the water-filled bathtub facedown, police said in the warrant.

The mother then used one of her legs to pin the boy under water while holding his head down as the boy struggled for his life, according to the document.

Gihanna was killed next in a bathtub in the master bedroom, police said.

Trevino has been employed by Clark County since 2019, in a job aimed at helping children and families.

