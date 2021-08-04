100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Courts

Mother charged with drowning children makes court appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
Jovan Trevino, charged with killing her two young children, appears in Henderson Municipal Cour ...
Jovan Trevino, charged with killing her two young children, appears in Henderson Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)
Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

A Henderson judge set a preliminary hearing for a woman charged with drowning her two young children.

Jovan Trevino, 33, told police that she drowned her children in separate bathtubs of their Henderson home, according to her arrest warrant.

At a brief hearing Wednesday, Henderson Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman scheduled Trevino’s preliminary hearing for Sept. 13, when the judge will decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to present the case to a jury.

Trevino voluntarily checked herself into Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, before her arrest.

The children’s father, Christopher Fox, called Henderson police last month to investigate a medical emergency.

Police then found the bodies of 1-year-old Gihanna Fox and her 4-year-old brother, Christopher Fox III, along with a suicide note written by Trevino, according to the arrest warrant.

Trevino took over-the-counter drugs and drank alcohol before going to her older child’s room, where she told the child to get in the water-filled bathtub facedown, police said in the warrant.

The mother then used one of her legs to pin the boy under water while holding his head down as the boy struggled for his life, according to the document.

Gihanna was killed next in a bathtub in the master bedroom, police said.

Trevino has been employed by Clark County since 2019, in a job aimed at helping children and families.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
5
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST