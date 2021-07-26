Mother faces Henderson judge in deaths of her 2 children

A woman charged with drowning her two young children appeared virtually Monday morning in a Henderson courtroom.

Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

Jovan Trevino, 33, told police that she drowned her children last Monday in separate bathtubs of their Henderson home, according to her arrest warrant.

Trevino voluntarily checked herself into Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, before her arrest. She waived extradition during an Arizona court hearing Wednesday.

Records show that Trevino was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Thursday. She faced a Henderson judge for the first time Monday, and it is unclear when she will return to court.

The children’s father, Christopher Fox, called Henderson police last week to investigate a medical emergency.

Police then found the bodies of 1-year-old Gihanna Fox and her 4-year-old brother, Christopher Fox III, along with a suicide note written by Trevino, according to the arrest warrant.

Trevino took over-the-counter drugs and drank alcohol before going to her oldest child’s room, where she told the child to get in the water-filled bathtub face down, police said in the warrant.

The mother then used one of her legs to pin the boy under water while holding his head down as the boy struggled for his life, according to the document.

Gihanna was killed next in a bathtub in the master bedroom, police said.

Trevino has been employed by Clark County since 2019, in a job aimed at helping children and families.

Records show that she previously asked for full custody of the children in a filing against their father that cited a history of domestic violence.

Fox was charged on Oct. 4 with a third offense of violating a protection order.

He pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 21, according to District Court documents.

In Trevino’s arrest warrant, police noted that Fox had a temporary protective order filed against him by Trevino but went to the home last week anyway because “things did not seem right.”

