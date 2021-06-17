Mother facing murder charge in Las Vegas has Denver court hearing

The woman accused of killing her son and dumping his body off state Route 160 in Southern Nevada is set to appear for a virtual court hearing Thursday morning in Denver.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, left, and Liam Husted, right (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The woman accused of killing her son and dumping his body off state Route 160 in Southern Nevada is set to appear for a virtual court hearing Thursday morning in Denver.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Colorado, but Clark County prosecutors want to extradite her and have charged her with murder in the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.

Liam’s naked body was found May 28 near the Mountain Springs Trailhead, off state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Initially referred to as John “Little Zion” Doe, Liam went unidentified for more than a week as investigators fielded hundreds of tips.

The day before hikers found Liam’s body, he and his mother were staying at a Las Vegas hotel, police said.

Rodriguez’s arrest warrant does not detail how Liam died, although police noted that he was found with “multiple injuries.” The Clark County coroner’s office has not released his cause and manner of death.

On May 24, Nicholas Husted arrived at his San Jose, California, home to find Liam and his mother and their belongings gone, police said. Rodriguez had left Husted a voicemail saying, “I’m sorry. I had to do this.”

Husted reported the boy missing June 1 after he had not heard from Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was arrested June 8 in Denver — one day after police announced Liam’s identity and declared her a wanted suspect.

Liam’s father told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at a small vigil Sunday that his son was an only child. The man said Liam was on the autism spectrum, and brilliant.

He loved to cook and bake and crack eggs. He helped chop vegetables and mix sauces. And when his dad was hopeless on the barbecue, he would bring him a fire extinguisher and water.

“He was twice the personality of me,” Husted said. “I probably didn’t deserve him for those seven years.”

