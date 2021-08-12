Mother with Las Vegas ties to plead guilty in college bribery case

Media executive Elisabeth Meyer Kimmel is accused of buying admission for two of her children into elite schools on either side of the country.

Department of Justice sign, Washington DC, USA. (Getty Images)

A San Diego media executive with with Las Vegas ties has agreed to plead guilty in the national college bribery scandal as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Elisabeth Kimmel, 57, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. She is expected to be sentenced to six weeks in prison and two years of supervised release, with the first year spent in home confinement.

Kimmel recently had relocated to Las Vegas from Southern California when federal authorities went public with details of the scandal in early 2019. The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts on Thursday described Kimmel as a La Jolla, California, resident.

If the deal goes through, Kimmel also will be required to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service. A plea hearing had not been scheduled as of Thursday morning.

Prosecutors have said that Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer and others to pay $275,000 to facilitate her daughter’s admission to Georgetown University by having Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst allocate a tennis admission slot to her daughter, even though she was not a competitive tennis player.

Kimmel also agreed to pay $250,000 to facilitate her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter, prosecutors have alleged.

She will be the 32nd parent to plead guilty in the high-profile case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

