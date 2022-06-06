Motorcycle gang member appears in court in fatal stabbing case

A motorcycle gang member appeared in court Monday on charges that stem from a fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas.

Justin "Bones" Davis, left, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Davis is one of seven Wheels of Souls members recently indicted in the killing of a rival motorcycle gang member. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Justin “Bones” Davis, 33, was indicted last month in the death of Tommy Wayne Kemery, 40, of Puyallup, Washington and was extradited to Las Vegas. Kemery was found Sept. 6 on Interstate 15 with multiple stab wounds, police said at the time.

Davis appeared on Monday in Clark County District Court. He is one of six people indicted on charges of murder and robbery in Kemery’s slaying. A seventh man has been indicted on an accessory charge.

Authorities said the men are associated with the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang, a national group headquartered in Philadelphia. Davis has been described by law enforcement as a member of Wyde Bodie, a motorcycle group that supports the larger Wheels of Soul organization, according to court records.

District Judge Tierra Jones asked Davis on Monday if he could afford an attorney.

“Not right now,” Davis responded.

Jones then ordered a new court hearing on Wednesday so a lawyer could appear on his behalf.

The five other men indicted on murder charges are James “J-Rock” Purdie, Raymond “Goldie” Segura, Darrel “Caddy Lack” Cobb, Walter “Ganja” Perry and Bernard Woods. Donald “Chicago Black” Green was indicted on a charge of accessory to murder.

Authorities said Kemery was a member of the Chosen Few motorcycle gang, which was involved in a robbery in San Diego where property of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang was stolen.

In early September, members of the Wheels of Soul were finishing a cross-country ride from Philadelphia to San Diego and passed through Las Vegas on the way home, according to transcripts of a grand jury hearing.

After leaving Las Vegas at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 6, the motorcyclists saw Kemery and another member of the Chosen Few riding on Interstate 15 in the far northeast valley, south of Apex Crossing Lane.

The other Chosen Few member sped away, as Wheels of Soul members chased him “like wolves on a lamb,” a witness testified during the grand jury hearing. A group of other motorcyclists surrounded Kemery, and Green kicked at Kemery’s bike, pushing it over, according to court transcripts.

After forcing him off the road, the group beat and stabbed Kemery multiple times, authorities said. The motorcyclists also stole some of Kemery’s property, including his revolver and motorcycle vest, according to court records.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.