Motorist consumed alcohol, cocaine before fatal crash, police say

Marc Anthony Olivas (North Las Vegas police)

A motorist accused of killing a bicyclist on a North Las Vegas sidewalk admitted to consuming cocaine and alcohol earlier in the night, according to an arrest report.

Marc Anthony Olivas was arrested hours after the Saturday morning crash and told North Las Vegas police that he did not remember leaving a bar where he had been drinking — located near the crash scene — and did not know he hit a person, the report stated.

But he remembered crashing, he told police.

“Marc remembers being involved in a collision where the airbags deployed and he hit something,” police wrote in the arrest report. “Marc said he got scared and panicked so he began to walk home.”

Olivas, 25, faces charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

Police said that a pickup was southbound in the 3500 block of North Pecos Road, near East Gowan Road, when it veered to the right and jumped a curb into a sidewalk.

After riding on the sidewalk for more than 100 feet, the truck hit a metal light pole, knocking it down, police said.

The truck continued and struck a bicyclist head on before turning back onto the road, the report stated.

Authorities have not disclosed the male victim’s name.

Police said the truck kept going, hitting another curb, driving over a center median, knocking down another pole down and smashing into a brick wall.

The crash scene spanned nearly 1,500 feet, according to the report.

The driver tried to pull away, but the truck no longer worked, so he walked away, police said.

He “never makes an attempt to remain at the scene and never attempts to wave down several vehicles that pass him in both direction,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Olivas said that he had fallen asleep in a ditch when he was walking home and that he had woken up that afternoon, police said.

He complained of injuries, and was taken to University Medical Center.

