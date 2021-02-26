Murder suspect’s father due in Las Vegas courtroom

Authorities have said video showed Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel, 45, dragging a woman’s lifeless body from the younger man’s home on Aug. 29.

Jose Rangel (LVMPD)

Kaly Palacio talks about her sister Lesly Palacio, who was found slain near Valley of Fire State Park, at the Longhorn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Rangel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Aracely Palacio, center, is comforted while talking about her daughter Lesly Palacio, who was found slain near Valley of Fire State Park, at the Longhorn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Daughter Kaly Palacio, left, looks on. Arrest warrants have been issued for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The father of a man wanted in the death of a 22-year-old woman is due in court Friday.

Authorities have said home surveillance video showed Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel, 45, dragging Lesly Palacio’s lifeless body from the younger man’s home on Aug. 29 and placing it in a pickup truck.

While the father turned himself in to authorities this year, and was charged with destroying or concealing evidence, the younger man remained at large.

Palacio’s body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September, according to court records.

The woman was last seen by family when she went to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra on the day she was killed.

After the killing, a prosecutor said, the two men fled to Mexico.

Within two weeks of Palacio’s disappearance, police identified Rangel-Ibarra, who faces a murder charge, as a suspect in her killing, though her cause and manner of death had not been determined. Rangel-Ibarra and his father had been reported missing the same day as Palacio.

Police have said Rangel-Ibarra was last seen in a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup with a Nevada plate of LVN84A.

Rangel-Ibarra is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 173 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his ear of California, a tattoo on his chest of a skull, and a tattoo on his left wrist of a “Dragon Ball Z image,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

