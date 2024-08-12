Murder trial begins in killing of Review-Journal reporter

Jury selection began in the trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing investigative reporter Jeff German.

Jury questionnaire asks for opinions on RJ before trial of suspect in reporter’s killing

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, goes over documents upon his arrival in court on the first day of his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former coworker of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, Noraine Pagdanganan, dons a button featuring Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German during a hearing for Telles, charged with murder in the death of German, on the first day of Telles’ trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The murder trial began Monday for a former elected official accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German nearly two years ago.

Several dozen potential jurors gathered at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas for the start of Robert Telles’ trial, which could last about two weeks. Jury selection began Monday afternoon, with attorneys looking to whittle down the crowd to a panel of twelve jurors, plus alternates.

Telles has been incarcerated since he was arrested in September 2022 and accused of killing German over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as Clark County public administrator. Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2022.

Court proceedings began Monday afternoon with District Judge Michelle Leavitt addressing two motions recently filed by Telles’ defense. The motions ask the judge to dismiss the charges against Telles, and to exclude from evidence articles German wrote for the Review-Journal.

Robert Draskovich, Telles’ defense attorney, has said that he does not expect the motions to affect the start of trial, and that Telles wanted the motions filed “to protect the record.”

Additionally, Draskovich said Telles would not challenge any of the Review-Journal’s claims that some data from German’s cellphone and laptop computer are privileged and can be kept from the defense and prosecution.

Police seized several devices from German’s home after he was killed, triggering a lengthy legal fight. The Review-Journal sought to prevent law enforcement and the defense from searching the phone and computers without restrictions because the devices likely contained confidential source and reporting information.

The Review-Journal argued that Nevada’s reporter shield law protections extended after a journalist’s death. The district attorney’s office and Las Vegas police argued that shield law protections ended when a journalist died, and they sought to search the devices without interference from the Review-Journal. The Nevada Supreme Court sided with the Review-Journal in an October ruling, and all sides ultimately agreed that Review-Journal journalists would conduct the search of German’s phone and laptop.

David Chavez, an attorney representing the Review-Journal, said in court that the news organization had provided the prosecution and the defense with information from German’s laptop on Monday morning. The Review-Journal had provided both sides with information from German’s cellphone months ago. The newspaper waived its privilege over some of the journalistic information on the devices related to the case, but asserted privilege over other such privileged information and privileged information unrelated to the case.

“Obviously he’s not waiving any other appellate rights, post-conviction rights,” Draskovich said of Telles.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly asked the judge to question Telles separately to confirm he was waiving further search of German’s seized devices. Draskovich also asked the judge to question his client.

“You believe it’s in your best interest to go to trial,” Leavitt asked Telles outside the presence of prosecutors.

“Yes, your honor,” he responded.

Telles is standing trial on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. He has maintained he was framed in the killing.

Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails. Telles’ wife’s vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle driven by the suspect. Several pieces of clothing matching the suspect’s description were found in Telles’ home, including cut-up pieces of tennis shoes with blood on them, according to court records.

Months before German was killed, he had reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment within the public administrator’s office, and that Telles had maintained an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee.

Jury selection could take several days in the case. Prosecutors have said they plan to call about 20 witnesses, and Draskovich has estimated he will call about a dozen witnesses.

