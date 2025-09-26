94°F
Nellis Air Force officer sentenced for sexually assaulting child

Kevin DiFalco (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2025 - 5:50 pm
 

A Nellis Air Force Base officer was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child and sentenced to 12 years and six months of confinement Wednesday, according to a news release.

Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco’s case began in 2022 when he was accused of grooming a girl, sexually assaulting her and committing lewd acts in front of her. He was prosecuted and sentenced in military court.

DiFalco was found guilty of offenses including sexual assault of a child, indecent exposure, perjury, indecent conduct and receiving child pornography, according to the Nellis news release.

The sentencing followed a two-week trial, the release said, and a military judge also ordered “dismissal, total forfeitures of pay and allowances, and a reprimand.”

DiFalco previously faced charges in Las Vegas Justice Court, but the case was turned over to the military court process. His military court-martial charges were dismissed last year, Maj. Lauren Ott said previously. A Nellis spokesperson said last October that the office of special trial counsel had intended to refile charges.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

