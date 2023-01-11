Nellis staff sergeant appears in court on child porn charges

A staff sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base was arraigned Tuesday on charges of distributing child pornography.

Daniel Jessee, 35, is facing over 20 felony counts of child pornography-related charges. The alleged activity took place between July 2021 and January 2022.

The investigation into Jessee began in January 2022, when Air Force personnel seized electronic devices from his home while he was interviewed about the alleged crimes offsite.

During the interview, Jessee admitted to viewing and distributing approximately 1,000 child porn images and videos over the previous three to four years, according to the arrest report.

Investigators also found nearly 300 videos of suspected child porn on his mobile phone, the arrest report said.

At Jessee’s arraignment, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 22, court records show.

